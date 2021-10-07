Windsor pushes record to 5-0; opens NBL on Friday at Carrillo
The varsity football Jaguars took care of business in their final pre-league tune-up on Friday, easily dispatching the host Benicia Panthers, 38-14.
The resounding victory wrapped up a dominant preseason for Windsor, one that saw the team outscore opponents, 223-60 in pushing their record to 5-0.
The Jag’s impressive showing in the first five weeks of the season has lifted them to the top spot in the North Coast Section Division 3 rankings, ahead of El Cerrito, Las Lomas, Benicia and Acalanes.
The Jags will open the North Bay League Oak Division schedule this Friday, Oct. 8 when they travel to Maria Carrillo in Santa Rosa. The Pumas (1-4) scored their first win of the 2021 campaign on Oct. 1 in a 47-7 win over Piner and will be gunning for an upset over Windsor. Kickoff times for the JV and varsity are 4:30 and 7 p.m.
Jags in a rout
Few freshman in the North Bay have made an impact like Windsor’s Hayden Anderson this season, and that was on full display on Friday at Benicia.
The first-year wide receiver/defensive back made his presence felt early in the first quarter, blocking a Panther’s punt and pouncing on it in the end zone for a Windsor touchdown. Flynn Stokeld added the first of his eventual five point after kicks and the Jags led 7-0.
Windsor went up by two scores on its first offensive possession, as quarterback Chase Vehmeyer found Anderson on a 25-yard touchdown strike to make it 14-0 at the end of one.
The Jaguar defense thwarted a promising Benicia drive early in the second period, with the Panthers turning it over on downs at the Windsor 10. Vehmeyer answered with a 90-yard drive culminating in a 35-yard scoring pass to senior Makhi Johnson. The Jags went to the halftime locker room up 21-0.
Windsor was on the move early in the third period, taking the second-half kickoff and marching deep into Benicia territory before settling for a 28-yard Stokeld field goal and a 24-0 advantage.
The Windsor defense forced another turnover on downs on the Panther’s next possession, handing the ball to their offense at the Benicia 36. Vehmeyer quickly capitalized, finding Johnson on a nine-yard touchdown dagger to make it 31-0. The Panthers got on the board on a one-yard scoring plunge to trail 31-7 heading into the final period.
With the Jags holding a big lead the teams traded scores in garbage time, with Windsor’s final touchdown coming on a one-yard burst from running back Damian Escarcega. That was all she wrote for the Panthers, as the Jags cruised to a 38-14 win.
Vehmeyer finished the night with eight completions on 15 pass attempts for 187 yards and three touchdowns, adding 32 yards on the ground. Other offensive leaders included Escarcega (23-113 rushing, TD, 1-47 yards receiving), Kaeden Timmons (6-13 yards rushing), Johnson (4-81 yards receiving, 2 TDs), Anderson (2-53 yards receiving, TD) and Nicholas Fa’agata (1-6 yards receiving). Stokeld made good on all five PAT kicks and added one field goal.
Leading defenders were Timmons (8 solo tackles), Drew Gehrett (3 tackles, 2 assists), Anderson (3 tackles, blocked punt, FR, TD), Dom Roderick (3 tackles, 1 assist), Conner Contreras (3 tackles, sack), Cayden Homan (1 tackle, 2 assists), Escarcega (2 tackles), Joey Skinner (2 tackles), Ricky Campos (2 tackles), Fa’agata (2 tackles), Ruben Galvan (2 tackles), Johnson (2 tackles), Jesus Cuevas (2 assists) and Brycetaylor Gonzalez (1 tackle).
