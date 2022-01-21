The varsity basketball Jaguars continued their winning ways in a North Bay League clash with visiting Maria Carrillo on Jan. 17, coming out on the winning end of a close battle, 55-50.
The hard-fought victory evened Windsor’s season record at 9-9 and pushed their league mark to 2-0.
“Tonight was another example of how tough the league is this year,” Jags head coach Paul Holland said. “Carrillo played very hard throughout and made it very challenging for us. I was pleased the boys were able to pull out the win.”
Monday’s tilt with the Pumas came six days after an emotional NBL opening night win over Cardinal Newman, but there would be no victory hangover for Windsor.
The Jags came out with great defensive intensity, holding Carrillo to just three points in the opening period, taking a decisive 14-3 lead after one. The Pumas got their offense rolling in the second quarter but Windsor did not let up, heading to the halftime locker room up 26-16.
Carrillo refused to go quietly in the second half, cutting into the Windsor lead trim the deficit to 39-32 as the game moved to the final period. But the Jaguars fought off every surge in the final eight minutes to preserve a 55-50 win.
Junior Finn Grace logged a sensational game with a team-high 26 points and four rebounds, while junior teammate Jayden Russotti chipped in 11 points and two boards for the Jags. Other players cracking the scoring column were sophomore Joseph Campbell (8 points, 6 rebounds), junior Ben Geist (5 points, 1 rebound), sophomore Collin Kraft (3 points, 5 boards) and Audie Hanes (2 points, 1 rebound).
Scheduling notes
The Jaguars will resume NBL action on Friday, Jan. 21 at Santa Rosa, and visit Maria Carrillo in a rematch on Wednesday, Jan. 26. Both varsity games start at 7:30 p.m. With the new county health ordinance in place until Feb. 11, only 50 people are allowed in the gymnasium.
