The North Bay League champion Lady Jaguars put another notch on their belt on Friday, easily capturing first place at the NBL tournament in Ukiah on Feb. 12.
Although participation in the event was optional, the Jags brought a strong contingent of wrestlers, with 12 earning top-three medals in their respective weight class.
“It’s great that the NBL continues to support girl’s wrestling and has its own league finals,” WHS coach Rich Dixon said. “I knew our program had a strong opportunity to win this championship and make it back to back.”
Claiming individual titles for Windsor were 118-pound Maiko Pizzorno, 123-pound Bianca Santini, 139-pound Larissa Macciario, 172-pound Jolette Torres and heavyweight Rebekkah Westmoreland.
Earning second place medals were 103-pound Azul Galvin, 113-pound Arianna Dixon, 145-pound Sammy Patton, 152-pound Yaretzi Garcia and 191-pound Rawni Marni Tiani Self. In addition, 128-pound Val Moto and 162-pound Valerie Martinez.
Windsor wrestlers will now set their sights on a top-four finish at the North Coast Section tournament in Albany on Feb. 18 and 19, the final qualifier for the prestigious CIF State Wrestling Championships in two weeks. The Jags enter the NCS tourney with seven seeded wrestlers; Arianna Dixon (No. 2, 113 lbs.), Larissa Maccario (No. 6, 133 lbs.), Sammy Patton (No. 7 145 lbs.), Yaretzi Garcia (No. 7, 152 lbs.), Jolette Torres (No. 2, 172 lbs.), Rawni Self (No. 3, 191 lbs.) and Rebekkah Westmoreland (No. 2, heavyweight).
