The Lady Jaguars are hitting their stride this month on the varsity softball circuit, reeling off four straight wins to push their record to 4-2.
After starting the season with pre-league losses to Petaluma and American Canyon, Windsor scored successive wins over Ukiah (13-3), Sonoma Valley (14-4), St. Helena (1-0) and Casa Grande (3-1).
The Jags claimed the host Gauchos as their latest victim on Mar. 8, erasing an early deficit with one run in the fourth inning and two more in the sixth to post the win.
“It was a great team win,” Jags coach Charlie Johnson said of the win over the Gauchos. “Our defense played good and the bats came alive mid-game.”
Sophomore pitcher Mia Avila notched the “W,” firing seven innings of three-hit ball, yielding one run and two walks while fanning six in a great performance. Top hitters included senior Riley Zwetsloot (2 for 4, 2 runs), junior Lily Caughie (1 for 3, 2 RBIs), freshman Demi Lagourgue (1 for 1, RBI), junior Zoe Finney (1 for 3), Avila (1 for 3), senior Adriana Novak (1 for 4) and junior Esperanza Marquez (1 for 4).
At press time the ladies were preparing to open the North Bay League Oak Division campaign on Thursday, Mar. 10 at Cardinal Newman and return home to host West County on Tuesday, Mar. 15. Both games start at 4 p.m.
