The surge of COVID-19 omicron infections continues to disrupt NBL high sports schedules, as teams navigate outbreaks within their program.
On Monday, Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase issued a 30-day order limiting public gatherings to 50 and 100 people at indoor and outdoor events respectively, effective at 12:01 a.m. on Jan. 12.
This directly affects all youth sporting events, most notably wrestling and basketball, with schools forced to limit spectators in gymnasiums to parents and guardians only. Although the new ordinance only includes sporting events within Sonoma County, other neighboring counties may elect to follow suit.
The situation has thrown a monkey wrench into Windsor High School wrestling schedules, putting upcoming meets very much in doubt.
“Things are changing everyday, so we don’t know,” Windsor girls wrestling coach Rich Dixon reported ahead of the team’s schedule Jan. 12 meet against Cardinal Newman.
Strong showing in Albany tourney
The WHS girls wrestling squad is coming off a very strong pre-league tournament performance at the Albany Girls Wrestling Classic in December. The ladies placed fifth out of 32 participating teams, with six of seven athletes making it into the finals (3 varsity and 3 JV).
Leading the way for Windsor was 189-pound sophomore Rawni Marni Tiani Self, pinning all four of her varsity opponents en route to an individual championship. Also making it into the varsity finals were 116-pound senior Arianna Dixon, who pinned her first two opponents en route to a second place medal, and 170-pound junior Jolette Torres, winning her first three matches by fall before also settling for second place.
Windsor also had its share of success in the JV competition, with first-place medals going to 120-pound freshman Miako Pizzorno (3 pins), 140-pound senior Avery Meek, (3 pins) and 150-pound sophomore Samantha Patton (3 pins).
