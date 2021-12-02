The high school basketball season kicks into full swing this month as the Windsor Lady Jaguars look to continue a steady progression under veteran head coach Joe Passalacqua.
Windsor is coming off an outstanding COVID shortened spring campaign that saw the team finish with an overall record of 9-2, and figures to build on that momentum with a solid core of seven varsity returnees, including three senior starters.
The Jags will again have their hands full competing in the ultra touch North Bay League Oak Division, battling some of the top teams in the North Coast Section.
“We have 14 girls on the roster which gives us a little more depth,” Passalacqua said. “We hope to run and press and will look to score in transition. We have a very strong preseason schedule that will surely test us and hopefully prepare us for league and the challenge presented by Cardinal Newman, West County, Montgomery, Rancho Cotate and Ukiah,” he added.
Returning to lead the team are fourth-year senior starters: forward Meredith Gilbertson and guards Grace Boyle and Maddie West. This three-headed monster will be hard to stop and their efforts could land the Jaguars their first post-season appearance in several years. Other varsity returnees are senior Adrianna Novak and juniors Bella Beach, Cammie Veres and Annabelle Braunstein. Junior Skyler Westover gained varsity experience before moving over from El Molino.
The list of first-year varsity players includes seniors Jennifer Doherty, Jessica James and Riley Swetsloot. Juniors are Kaylie Travelstead while first-year sophomores are Mia Avila and Bella Tavolocci.
The ladies have already logged a pair of preseason outings, starting with an unofficial 47-39 win over San Marin in the annual Foundation Game last month. Gilbertson paced the attack with 23 points and eight rebounds, while Boyle hit five of seven three-point attempts for 15 points. The win came at a cost, as West suffered a shoulder injury that could sideline her for a couple of weeks.
On Saturday, Windsor played host to a strong Acalanes squad in the official season opener, as the Dons exploited 31 Windsor turnovers en route to a 45-32 victory.
Boyle and Tavolocci led the way with nine points apiece.
“The speed and trapping defense of Acalanes forced us into turnovers and rushed shooting,” Pasalacqua noted. “We were down 24-17 at the half and simply couldn’t close the gap in the second half. Nevertheless, it was a hard fought game against a very good team from the Bay Area.”
The Jags will get another good litmus test in the Miramonte Tournament in Moraga this weekend, opening up on Dec. 2 against Monte Vista of Danville.
