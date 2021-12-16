The Lady Jaguars turned in a great weekend of basketball at the annual Rumble in the Jungle Tournament at Windsor High School on Dec. 9-11, claiming two wins in three outings to earn a second place trophy.
Windsor scored tourney wins over Oakland (52-14) and Fernley (55-49) to earn a spot in the championship game, but came up short against a strong Heritage squad, 64-41.
The strong showing pushed Windsor’s preseason record to 2-5.
The Jaguars will resume pre-league action on Thursday, Dec. 16 when they visit Santa Rosa in a 4 p.m. varsity tip-off. Windsor will visit Bethel on Saturday, Dec. 18 (5 p.m.) and return home to host Alameda on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 11:30 a.m.
Jags take two at Rumble in the Jungle
The Jags made short work of an over-matched Oakland squad in the Dec. 9 tourney opener, stunning the Wildcats with a 21-2 run in the first quarter. Windsor led 32-4 at the half and never looked back en route to a 52-14 rout.
“Oakland was a very young and inexperienced team,” Windsor coach Joe Passalacqua said. “We got out to an early lead and I had everyone in the game by the middle of the second quarter. It was a great opportunity to get everyone some playing time and more game experience.”
Riley Swetsloot led the attack with eight points, while Grace Boyle, Meredith Gilbertson and Adrianna Novak chipped in seven points apiece.
The Jaguars squared off with a solid Fernley (Nevada) team in Friday’s semifinal game, using a hot start to open up a 29-17 halftime lead. The Vaqueros chipped away at the deficit throughout the third quarter, eventually cutting the lead to four in the fourth period before the Jags secured the game in the final seconds to post a 55-49 win. Boyle took top scoring honors with 23 points, while Gilbertson and Kaylie Travelstead added 16 and eight points respectively.
“We iced it in the last minute with big free throws from Boyle and Gilbertson, who combined for 13 free throws in the fourth quarter,” Passalacqua noted. “It was a nice win for us.”
The victory set up a title clash on Saturday with highly ranked Heritage, boasting 6-foot, 5-inch post-player Amanda Muse. The Jags had no answer for the Patriot’s inside-outside attack, as Windsor trailed 36-18 at the break en route to a 64-41 Heritage win.
“Heritage is currently ranked No. 6 in the state by Max Preps and was simply a stronger team,” Passalacqua said. “They shot the ball extremely well, hitting seven three-pointers in the game.”
Gilbertson led the team with 19 points, while Skyler Westover added eight for the Jags. Other leading scorers were Swetsloot (6 points) and Boyle (5 points).
Tourney notes
Senior guard Grace Boyle represented Windsor on the all-tournament squad. Senior Maddie West sat out the weekend tourney due to an injury but is expected to rejoin the team in the next few days.
