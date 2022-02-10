The Lady Jaguars are in the final throes of the North Bay League basketball campaign, hoping for a strong finish that could extend their season.
The Jags are coming off a solid stretch of hoops, notching two wins in four recent outings.
Windsor (10-14, 2-7) enters the week ranked No. 10 among North Coast Section Division 2 teams and is squarely on the bubble for an at-large playoff berth. The NCS committee will meet this weekend to fill out the 16-team bracket and the tournament begins next week.
“Due to COVID we are eligible for the playoffs,” WHS coach Joe Passalacqua confirmed. “With Salesian and Cardinal Newman possibly going up to the Open Division, we might even get a home game.”
At press time the Jaguars had just two games left on the schedule, beginning with a Feb. 9 non-league date with Sonoma Valley and ending with a Friday, Feb. 11 visit to West County.
Jags gain split
Windsor began the four-game string on Feb. 1 at first-place Cardinal Newman, with the Cardinals gaining early control to grab a 36-19 halftime lead. The Jags had no answer for the Newman defense after intermission, managing just seven points in the final two periods as the Cardinals cruised to a 72-26 rout. Senior Grace Boyle led the way with a team-high 10 points, while sophomore Bella Tavolacci chipped in six for the Jags.
Windsor got back to its winning ways on Feb. 4 against visiting Piner, swamping the Prospectors in the first two periods to take a commanding, 42-19 halftime advantage. The Jags emptied their bench after the break while maintaining the lead en route to a 66-36 romp.
“We were able to get out in transition on offense and score quickly and often,” Passalacqua noted.
Senior Meredith Gilbertson led the attack with 18 points and 10 rebounds, while other top contributors were Boyle (16 points, 4 threes) and Maddie West (14 points).
The ladies traveled to Montgomery on Saturday in what evolved into a barnburner that came down to the final seconds. Things started well enough for Windsor, holding the Vikings to just two points in the second quarter for a 23-16 halftime lead. The Jags pushed the lead to as many as 13 in the third period, but Montgomery mounted a furious comeback that would cut the deficit to four heading into the final quarter. The lead changed hands several times down the stretch until the Vikings iced it at the foul line with five seconds left to pull out a 53-50 win.
“It was a heartbreaking loss,” Passalacqua said later. “The girls played extremely well.”
Gilbertson and Boyle paced the offense with 23 and 18 points respectively.
Windsor played host to Archie Williams High School in a non-league tilt on Feb. 8, grabbing a first-half lead they would not relinquish on their way to a 54-38 victory. Leading scorers were Gilbertson (16 points), Tavolacci (11 points), Boyle (9 points) and Skyler Westover (7 points).
