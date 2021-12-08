The thing about playoff football is that very few teams can end their season with a win. That was the case with the Jaguars on Friday as they wrapped up one of the most successful football campaigns in school history, falling to the visiting Vanden Vikings in the CIF Nor Cal Division 3-AA State playoffs, 56-28.
The Jags finished an historic 2021 season with an overall record of 11-2.
The Vikings (12-2) now move on to play Southern California champion Aquinas in the Division 3-AA state title game on Saturday in Mission Viejo.
Windsor earned its first ever trip to the state playoffs by virtue of capturing the North Coast Section Division 3 championship a week earlier, just the second NCS title in the 20-plus years of the program, and the first under iconic head coach Paul Cronin.
Friday’s match-up with Vanden figured to be a high scoring affair and lived up to advanced billing, but it was the Vikings’ offense that would rule the night, as quarterback Tre Dimes threw five touchdown passes for 251 yards – including 220 in the first half – to open up an insurmountable, 35-7 lead at the break.
Senior quarterback Chase Vehmeyer led a spirited Windsor comeback in the third quarter that would pull the team within 14 points on a pair of short rushing touchdowns from running back Damian Escarcega, but in the end the Jags could not stop Vanden’s high-octane offense. The Vikings’ defense stiffened late in the period, and Vanden would ice the contest with another pair of fourth quarter touchdowns en route to a 56-28 victory.
Vehmeyer finished up a sensational 2021 campaign with 13 completions on 27 pass attempts for 103 yards and two interceptions, adding 88 yards on 27 carries and one touchdown on the ground. Escarcega was a workhorse, churning up 89 yards on 24 rushing attempts and three touchdowns. Leading receivers were freshman Hayden Anderson (7-41 yards), senior Makhi Johnson (4-31 yards) and Escarcega (2-31 yards). Kicker Flynn Stokeld completed a tremendous year with four successful point after boots in as many attempts.
Leading Windsor defenders were Escarcega (6 solo tackles, INT), Trenton Ballard-Becker (4 tackles, 2 assists), Dom Roderick (4 solo tackles, blocked punt), Kaeden Timmons (4 solo tackles), Cayden Homan (3 tackles, 1 assist), David French (2 tackles, 2 assists), Drew Gehrett (2 tackles, 1 assist), Anderson (2 solo tackles), Johnson (1 tackle, 1 assist), and one assist from Jesus Cuevas and Conner Contreras.
