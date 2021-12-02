Windsor looking to repeat as NBL champions this winter
The 2021-22 high school wrestling campaign is underway for the defending North Bay League champion Lady Jaguars, kicking off the season with a renewed vigor and motto, “No excuses, just wrestle.”
Veteran coach Rich Dixon has been the chief architect of an impressive rise in the Windsor program, elevating the team to an elite level in a sport that is among the fastest growing in the country.
“We have 20 new student-athletes who will be helping us build a more solid program,” Dixon reported this week. "I can’t wait for these girls to represent our school on the mat."
The Jaguars kicked off the winter schedule in a tournament in Folsom, the first regular season competition the team has had since February of 2020.
Windsor wrestlers made their mark in the tourney, with three out of four competing athletes bringing home hardware.
Leading the charge for the Jags were senior Arianna Dixon and junior Jolette Torres, each going 4-1 on the day to earn third place medals. In addition, senior Rebeckkah Westmoreland posted a 3-1 record to capture eighth place. Yaretzi Garcia went 1-2 on the day and did not place.
The 2021-22 Jags will feature many of the top high school wrestlers in the region. Early North Coast Section rankings have Dixon (118) and Westmoreland (235) each ranked No. 6 overall in their respective weight division, while Torres, a state qualifier, is currently ranked No. 8 in the 170-pound weight class.
The ladies will resume preseason tournament action on Saturday, Dec. 4 at Casa Robles High School.
