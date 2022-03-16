Last weekend, Windsor’s Our Lady of Guadalupe (OLG) Church held a Celebration Weekend for the 180 players that played this season in the church’s Catholic Youth Organization (CYO) basketball program. The intent was to honor the kids for all they have been through. The slate of games was full of close finishes, overtime games and a buzzer beater OLG win.
“We felt it was a good time to recognize our players for all they have endured over the last two years,” OLG CYO Athletic Director Rich Ruybalid said. “They lost a season, started this season late due to delta, were given a shortened nine game season, had a pause for omicron, then had to wear masks for the first three weeks when they returned to play. And they never complained. They just wanted to play ball with their friends,” he added.
The Windsor Middle School Gym hosted 12 games over the weekend and the gym was festively decorated with balloons, streamers, posters and even fatheads. Before each game, after opening prayer, the fans gave a big boisterous round of applause showing the kids their appreciation. Players waved back to acknowledge the love.
OLG CYO also announced the inaugural Marley’s OLG CYO Scholarship for graduating Windsor seniors that once played in the program. The scholarship honors a past CYO player that died suddenly a year ago at 17 years old. Please contact Ruybalid for more information about applying or donating to the scholarship fund.
OLG CYO Basketball is open to Windsor residents, from 3rd through 8th grades, of all skill levels. Registration begins in August. For more information about next season contact Ruybalid at rruybalid@gmail.com.
