Fast times and ideal weather marked the annual North Bay League Oak Division Cross Country Championships on Nov. 12, an event that decided both team and individual titles.
The meet was held on the classic, 3.05-mile Spring Lake course in Santa Rosa and featured many of the top runners in the region. Prior to the races, a dedication was held in honor of longtime league supporter and volunteer starter Bob Shor, who passed away earlier this year.
The Jaguars turned in a strong showing, with the varsity boys leading the way with a third place team finish in the varsity boy’s competition. Senior veteran Dustin Smith paced the Jags in a fast 16:51, good for eighth place overall. Right behind Smith was teammate Kevin Manni, who crossed in ninth place in 17:03. Rounding out the top six varsity boys were Tallen Theiss, Max Weng, Max Hidalgo and Garrett Melvin.
The WHS varsity girls finished a respectable fourth overall among NBL teams, with Isabella Boardman leading the way in 12th place in 20:57. Prisilla Tucker was 16th in 21:52. Other varsity girl’s finishers for Windsor were Brooke Dalton, Sophia Pia Sallee and Allison Trevena. The top finishers for the JV boys and girls respectively were Max McKinney and Casey Logue.
This Saturday, Nov. 20, the Jags will compete in the North Coast Section Championships at Hayward High School. Below are the complete results for Windsor athletes at the NBL finals.
Varsity boys team scores – Maria Carrillo 20, Santa Rosa 61, Windsor 68, Montgomery 94, Piner 108
Windsor results
8. Dustin Smith, 16:51.2
9. Kevin Manni, 17:03.5
16. Tallen Theiss, 17:48.8
17. Max Weng, 17:53.5
18. Max Hidalgo, 17:53.8
23. Garrett Melvin, 18:18.8
Varsity girls – Maria Carrillo 24, Montgomery 66, Santa Rosa 75, Windsor 94, Piner 106
Windsor results
12. Isabella Boardman, 20:57.3
16. Prisilla Tucker, 21:52.0
19. Dalton Dalton, 22:40.6
23. Sophia Pia Sallee, 23:53.9
24. Allison Trevena, 24:07.6
JV boys – Maria Carrillo 24, Santa Rosa 32, Windsor 100, Montgomery 109, Piner 122
Windsor results
19. Max Emilio McKinney, 19:44.4
21. Miles Swarner, 19:59.4
29. Barney Cole, 20:46.7
38. Matthew Payne, 22:39.0
40. Kyan Hanshew, 22:41.3
48. Jaiden Gay, 25:21.5
53. Grant Migneron, 27:26.1
JV girls - Maria Carrillo 15, Santa Rosa 50, all other schools, Inc.
Windsor results
22. Casey Logue, 25:06.5
23. Esperanza Marquez, 25:08.4
27. Lauren Van Artsdalen, 25:42.0
34. Brianna Henry, 28:11.6
