The Jaguars are nearing mid-season form this week following a strong showing in a league cross country meet on Oct. 13 against perennial NBL power Santa Rosa, an event contested on Windsor’s 3.1-mile home course at Foothill Park.
Although the Panthers eked out narrow wins in each race, the Jaguars served notice of great things to come this season.
Below are the complete results from the Oct. 13 meet.
Varsity boys - Santa Rosa 27, Windsor 30
1. Dustin Smith, Windsor, 18:38
2 Kevin Manni, Windsor, 19:03
3 Andrew Stevens, Santa Rosa, 19:07
4 Tristen Liggett, Santa Rosa, 19:09
5 Sebastian Bohn, Santa Rosa, 19:29
6 Maddox Weng, Windsor, 19:47
7 Ben Dethlefsen, Santa Rosa, 19:49
8 Ome Zuniga, Santa Rosa, 19:58
8. Ted Broome, Santa Rosa, 19:58
10 Maxwell Hidalgo, Windsor, 19:59
11 Garrett Melvin, Windsor, 20:11
Varsity girls - Santa Rosa 25, Windsor 30
1. Leah Cederbog, Santa Rosa, 23:10
2. Jasmine Alapa, Santa Rosa, 23:16
3. Elsa Nolen, Windsor, 24:11
5. Prissilla Tucker, Windsor, 24:13
6. Isabella Boardman, Windsor, 24:48
7. Tara Elsa, Santa Rosa, 24:49
8. Kai Sterck, Santa Rosa, 25:04
9. Brooke Dalton, Windsor, 25:25
10. Gavi Geffner, Santa Rosa, 26:15
11. Ashley Hernandez, Windsor, 26:22
JV boys
1. Dylan Mooney, Santa Rosa, 20:13
2. Johnny Ando, Santa Rosa, 20:21
3. Tallen Theiss, Windsor, 20:23
4. James Schott, Santa Rosa, 20:35
5. Levi Cook, Santa Rosa, 20:42
6. Mason Gaspar, Santa Rosa, 20:54
7. Jonathan Henry, Windsor, 21:00
8. Patrick Schott, Santa Rosa, 21:22
9. Jack Tanee, Santa Rosa, 21:25
10. Holden Williams, Santa Rosa, 21:34
11. Michael Spears, Santa Rosa, 21:45
12. Logan Warren, Santa Rosa, 21:51
13. Marty Geffner, Santa Rosa, 21:54
14. Jayke Tanee, Santa Rosa, 21:54
15. Cyrus Gentry, Santa Rosa, 22:27
16. Gavin Moore, Santa Rosa, 22:47
17. Miles Swarner, Windsor 9 23:00
18. Braedon Josephs Santa Rosa 10 23:18
19. Cole Barney Windsor, 23:23
20. Cadel Sacher, Santa Rosa, 25:00
21. Tobin Thompson, Santa Rosa, 25:36
22. Matthew Payne, Windsor, 26:08
23. Nico-Riley Turner, Windsor, 27:55
24. Kyan Hanshew, Windsor, 29:33
25. Grant Migneron, Windsor, 29:43
26. Jaiden Gay, Windsor, 33:35
27. Kai Clifton, Windsor, 36:22
JV girls
1. Allison Trevena, Windsor, 26:23
2. Esperanza Marquez, Windsor, 26:24
3. Casey Logue, Windsor, 27:26
4. Mariana Eakle, Santa Rosa, 27:30
5. Sydney Gamble, Santa Rosa, 28:02
6. Krista Chesley, Santa Rosa, 28:03
7. Dacey Howe, Santa Rosa, 28:10
8. Lauren Van Artsdalen, Windsor, 28:35
9. Madeline Chu, Santa Rosa, 28:47
10. Cosette Waterman, Santa Rosa, 29:49
11. Brianna Henry, Windsor, 30:46
