Great weather and outstanding performances were the story at the annual Bob Shor Invitational meet on Sept. 10, as hundreds of high school runners negotiated the classic, Spring Lake course in Santa Rosa.
The Windsor High School squad took full advantage of the opportunity to compete against many of the area’s best, turning in an impressive team performance.
Leading the way for the varsity boys was senior veteran Dustin Smith, who negotiated the 2.97-mile course in second place in a fast 16:56. Senior teammate Kevin Manni also cracked the top 10 in 17:19.
Senior Lilja Chung was just as impressive, crossing the finish line in second place among varsity girls in a speedy, 19:38. Junior Elsa Nolen was sixth overall in 21:05.
Below are the complete results for the Jaguars.
Varsity boys (2.97 miles, WHS results only)
2. Dustin Smith, 16:56
6. Kevin Manni, 17:19
14. Tallen Theiss, 17:43
18. Garrett Melvin, 18:16
19. Maddox Weng, 18:19
20. Maxwell Hidalgo, 18:21
35. Jonathan Henry, 19:03
Varsity girls (2.97 miles)
2. Lilja Chung, 19:38
6. Elsa Nolen, 21:05
13. Isabella Boardman, 22:15
28. Prissilla Tucker, 24:35
29. Allison Trevena, 24:46
Esperanza Marquez, 24:47
30. Casey Logue, 25:36
35. Brianna Henry, 28:46
JV boys (2.1 miles)
11. Maxwell McKinney,13:50
15. Miles Swarner,14:04
34. Cole Barney, 15:33
46. Kyan Hanshew, 16:41
50. Nico Riley-Turner,17:10
63. Grant Migneron, 20:14
65. Kai Clifton, 22:47
66. Jaiden Gay, 22:51
JV Girls (2.1 miles)
16. Lauren Van Artsdalen, 18:28
