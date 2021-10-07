The Jaguars drew a tough assignment in the North Bay League cross country opener against Maria Carrillo on Sept. 29, toeing the line with perennial power Maria Carrillo on the classic, 3.05-mile course at Spring Lake in Santa Rosa.
The Pumas made a case as the team to beat this fall, claiming a clean sweep in all varsity and JV races. Carrillo captured the varsity boy’s race, 15-48, and won the varsity girl’s event, 19-44, while sweeping the JV boy’s and girl’s races.
Despite the team scores, the Jags had their share of outstanding individual performances.
Senior veteran Dustin Smith led the way for the varsity boys, capturing seventh place overall in a fast 17:26. Also turning in strong efforts for Windsor were Kevin Manni (17:30), Tallen Theis (18:11), Max Hidalgo (18:14), Garrett Melvin (18:25), Max Weng (18:27) and Jonathan Henry (19:04).
Running strong for the varsity girls was second place finisher Lilja Chung, crossing the finish line in a sizzling, 18:55. Other Windsor finishers included Elsa Nolen (21:01), Isabella Boardman (21:58), Prisilla Pucker (22:47), Brooke Dalton (24:08), Allison Trevena (24:09) and Sophia Pia Sallee (24:15).
Windsor finishers in the JV boy’s race were Max Emilio McKinney (19:52), Miles Swarner (20:00), Barney Cole (22:08), Matthew Payne (27:27), Nico Riley-Turner (27:31), Grant Migneron (29:11), Kyan Hanshew (30:12) and Jaiden Gay (34:29).
The JV girls were led by Esperanza Marquez (24:34) and Casey Logue (24:34).
At press time the Jaguars were preparing for a return trip to Spring Lake on Oct. 6 to take on the Montgomery Vikings. The first race is set for 4 p.m.
(0) comments
