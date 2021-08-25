The Windsor High School cross country team will open the fall campaign this Friday, Aug. 27 in Rohnert Park for the annual Rancho Cotate Invitational meet.
Windsor Athletic Director Jamie Williams, who had assumed the role of interim cross country coach this summer, introduced Lorenzo Ramirez Garcia as its new head coach this week.
The Jaguars will again compete in the highly competitive North Bay League Oak Division this year, but with a strong core of returning veterans, looks more than ready for the challenge.
The varsity boy’s team boasts both talent and experience, led by senior returnees; Kevin Manni, Tallen Theiss, Garrett Melvin, Dustin Smith, Max Hidalgo and Maddox Weng.
“Our seniors will be leading the way on the trails with experience of mileage, race strategy and what it takes to run high school cross country,” Williams reported.
“A few new faces on both the boy’s and girl’s teams will be joining us this year and have been over the summer for some of our day trips to a few demanding runs at Marin Headlands, Mt. Tam and the Dipsea Trail.”
Returning to lead the varsity girl’s squad are talented senior Lilja Chung and speedy junior Elsa Nolan. Bolstering the team will be a group of promising underclassmen eager to show what they can do.
In addition to the season opener at Rancho Cotate, the Jags will compete in several other non-league meets, including the Bob Shor Invitational at Spring Lake on Sept. 10, the Viking Opener (Spring Lake) on Sept. 18 and the 38th annual Mariner Invitational in Hayward on Oct. 16. Windsor opens the NBL schedule on Sept. 29 at Maria Carrillo.
