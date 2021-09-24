The Windsor High School cross country team continued its preparation for the upcoming North Bay League season with a good showing at the annual Viking Opener at Spring Lake in Santa Rosa.
The Sept. 18 event, contested on the abbreviated, two-mile course, featured races in eight different divisions and included an alumni race for older runners.
League opener on tap
Windsor will be back on the trail at Spring Lake next Wednesday, Sept. 29 when it kicks off the North Bay League Oak Division schedule against perennial power Maria Carrillo. The first race starts at 4 p.m.
Below are the complete results for Windsor runners at the Viking Opener.
Senior boys
5. Dustin Smith, 10:48
25. Max Hidalgo, 11:45
26. Max Weng, 11:48
Junior/senior girls
4. Lilja Chung, 12:29
41. Prisilla Tucker, 15:16
52. Casey Logue, 15:47
Junior boys
42. Jonathon Henry, 12:25
43. Trey Glaus, 12:29
Frosh/soph girls
17. Isabella Boardman, 13:52
57. Sophia Pia Sallee, 16:30
63. Laura Van Artsdalen, 17:27
Sophomore boys
47. Kyan Hanshew, 14:47
54. Grant Migneron, 17:27
56. Jaiden Gay, 19:34
57. Kai Clifton, 19:46
Open girls
12. Allison Trevena, 15:03
20. Esperanza Marquez, 15:47
50. Brianna Henry, 17:59
Freshman boys
10. Max Emilio-McKinney, 12:11
22. Miles Swarner, 12:57
55. Barney Cole, 14:33
68. Matthew Payne, 15:52
72. Nico Riley Turner, 16:16
