The road to qualifying for the PGA Western Regional Championship was filled with record-breaking low scores from Team Redwood of Sonoma County this month, turning in an outstanding showing in Palm Desert, CA.
Under the direction of PGA head coach Demian Reddy, the group of six hard-working golfers ages 17 and under focused on the win.
The journey started at Los Lagos in San Jose when Windsor squared off against three other teams in the first sectional event. Team Redwood posted the lowest score of the four teams and moved onto the final sectional events in Haggin Oaks. JJ Scott and Kellen Collins posted the low score of the tournament with a 9-hole two-person scramble of 32, 4 under par.
Clinching the Northern California regional qualifier at Haggin Oaks Golf Course in Sacramento was driven by the team made of six golfers from Sonoma County. William Carlson, 15 of Santa Rosa Golf and Country Club, Sadie Jones of Fountaingrove Golf Club posted a team score of 74. Will Hoff, 16, and Nick Savano, 15, of Windsor turned in a score of 63. And the overall low score of 59 went to Kellen Collins, 15, and JJ Scott, 16, both of the Windsor Golf Club. With 11 strokes under the second place finishing team, Team Redwood, posted an overall team score of 122 bringing the team to the top title of Northern California PGA All Stars moving the team forward into the Western Regional Championship.
With the Nor Cal title in hand, Team Redwood advanced to Indian Wells Golf Course in Palm Desert, CA to take on Hawaii, Southern California and Nevada/Arizona All Star Teams. Team Redwood was comprised of members from two golf clubs, newcomer Ryan Bello, 15 and William Carlson, 15 both of Santa Rosa Golf and Country Club teamed up with Windsor Golf Club’s Will Hoff and Nick Savano, and JJ Scott and Kellen Collins also of Windsor Golf Club.
The two-day tournament in the warm desert proved to be a battle for all of the teams. After round one, Team Redwood ended the day two strokes better than second place Arizona/Nevada. But well ahead of So Cal and Hawaii. In the final round, Team Redwood continued to prove they had the mettle to drive home the win, with the final score one stroke ahead of Nevada/Arizona bringing home the title 2021 PGA Junior Western Regional Champions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.