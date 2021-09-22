Offensive balance is an often preached but seldom-achieved goal for most high school football teams, but the Windsor Jaguars came close to achieving that objective in week three of the fall campaign.
The visiting Napa Grizzlies were the latest victim of the phenomenon on Friday, enduring four quarters of offensive efficiency in a 52-7 Windsor victory.
Jags’ senior quarterback Chase Vehmeyer showcased his talents in throwing for 247 yards and four touchdowns, while Windsor running backs churned up nearly 200 yards on the ground and three scores.
The Windsor defensive unit did the rest, shutting down the Grizzlies’ attack with a relentless effort that produced three turnovers and great field position most of the night.
The Jaguars (3-0) will now turn the page to the task at hand — a Saturday, Sept. 25 clash with visiting Eureka. The teams were scheduled to meet three weeks ago but COVID issues forced the Loggers to postpone the game. Kickoff times for the JV and varsity are 4:30 and 7 p.m.
Quick start sinks Trojans
The nachos were still warm when Friday’s home tilt with Napa was largely decided, as the Jaguars reeled off four touchdowns in the opening quarter to grab a quick, 28-0 lead. Windsor found pay dirt three more time in the second period for an insurmountable, 49-7 cushion at the half.
The Jags used the big lead as another opportunity to empty their bench, adding a Flynn Stokeld field goal en route to a 52-7 rout.
Vehmeyer continued to make a statement as the top high school signal-caller in Sonoma County, completing 14 of 19 pass attempts for 247 yards and four touchdowns, while adding 26 yards and one score on the ground. Senior running back Damian Escarcega turned in another monster game with seven carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns. Other top rushers were senior Joey Skinner (4-38 yards) and sophomore Ricky Campos (4-22 yards).
Leading pass catchers included emerging freshman Hayden Anderson (2-94 yards, 2 TDs), senior Makhi Johnson (3-66 yards, TD), Escarcega (6-56 yards), junior Nicholas Fa’agata (1-11 yards, TD), sophomore Gunnar Erickson (1-11 yards) and junior Austin Henry (1-9 yards).
Defensively, the Jaguars were led by; Escarcega (5 tackles, 1 assist), Drew Gehrett (2 tackles, 4 assists), Caden Homan (4 tackles, FR), Conner Contreras (4 tackles), Dominic Morris (4 tackles), Dom Roderick (2 tackles, 2 assists), Skinner (3 tackles, 1 assist), Trenton Ballard-Becker (3 tackles), Campos (3 tackles, 1 assist), Fa’agata (2 tackles, 1 assist, 2 INTs), Corrin Brown (2 tackles), Johnson (1 tackle, 1 assist), Cameron Crean (2 assists) and one tackle apiece from Ruben Galvan, Jaxon Leo, Brody Pillegaard, Erickson and Henry.
JV stays unbeaten
The Windsor JV squad (3-0) also maintained a perfect record on the season, turning back Napa on Friday, 41-8. The Jags began the season with wins over East Union (26-20) and Montgomery (39-6).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.