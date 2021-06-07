The varsity basketball Jaguars said goodbye to the 2021 campaign last week, finishing the season with convincing victories over St. Vincent and El Molino.
The wins gave Windsor a final North Bay League mark of 7-1 and 10-5 overall.
Although delayed and shortened due to the pandemic, the Windsor brain-trust was pleased with the overall performance of the team.
“I’m happy the boys got to play and experience some level of normal in a time when uncertainty has become a common theme,” first-year head coach Paul Holland said. “I’m looking forward to continuing to work with the young players that we have and I can confidently say the future looks bright for Jaguar basketball.”
The Jags had a perfect blend of youth and experience on this year’s roster, led by seniors Mason Beeler, William Coolidge, Gabe Avila, Ian Hopkins, Carter Daniel and Elijah Sanders who took on strong leadership roles. Juniors Jackson Earl and Max Pietrok rounded out the upper classmen on the team.
Just as important was the production of emerging sophomores Ben Geist, Finn Grace and Jayden Russotti and talented freshman Joseph Campbell.
“They have all provided a level of toughness at practice and always made sure to be ready when called upon,” Holland noted. “I’m glad all of them decided to play in a season that at one point looked doubtful.”
Windsor’s performance in the NBL was a bright spot for the team, compiling a strong, 7-1 record while leaving plenty of room for improvement.
“Our best performance has probably been against Piner at home,” Holland said. “We’ve shown some consistency in league play but feel we could have performed a lot better in certain games.”
