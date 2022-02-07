Windsor sets sights on upcoming tournaments
Wrestling has long been known as the most demanding of all high school sports, requiring extreme discipline, dedication and training to achieve success.
The Windsor Lady Jaguars have embodied all of those virtues in rising to an elite level under head coach Richard Dixon.
For the second straight season, the Jags have seen the fruits of their labor rewarded, capturing the North Bay League Oak Division title.
Windsor claimed the pennant with an unbeaten league campaign, defeating Ukiah, 54-30 last month in their closest dual meet of the season.
To illustrate their dominance over the past three years, including a COVID shortened 2021 campaign, the Jaguars have posted an 18-3 record in NBL dual meets.
“We’re always looking to make improvements in our program as a whole,” Dixon said, reflecting on his team’s remarkable run. “We’ve been really trying to teach or inform our city of Windsor that girls can wrestle and can join the sport at any age.”
Windsor has been riding the crest of the wave in the fastest growing high school sport in the country. Athletes have overcome every obstacle put in front of them over the past two years, including a lingering pandemic, an abbreviated tournament schedule and highly restrictive health protocols that have made team practices and training a challenge. Through it all, team members have embraced the concept of hard work and dedication, both on the mat and in the classroom.
“Our varsity girls’ grade point average is 3.65,” Dixon noted. “This sport pushes you to learn to want more from yourself. These girls are at the point where they are embracing this concept.”
With pennant in hand, the Jaguars have now set their sights on the upcoming tournament schedule, which starts with optional participation in the North Bay League Tournament in Ukiah on Feb. 12.
“All 11 NBL teams, both Oak and Redwood Divisions, come together for the tournament,” Dixon explained. “Technically, it’s not a qualifier for the girls, but we support it and could earn our school another pennant. But, if one of my girls is hurt we will give her the extra time to rest because our goal is always the North Coast Section and CIF State meets.”
The NCS Championships will take place on Feb. 18-19 in Albany, with the top four finishers in each weight class moving on to the prestigious CIF State Championships on Feb. 24-26.
NCS rankings
The Jaguars currently have five athletes ranked in the top eight in their respective weight class in the North Coast Section, including 113-pound senior Arianna Dixon (No. 5), 150-pound sophomore Sammy Patton (No. 7), 170-pound junior Jolette Torres (No. 2), 189-pound sophomore Rawni Self (No. 3) and 235-pound senior Rebekkah Westmoreland (No. 2).
“We are having fun and have our game plan set for this last stretch of the season,” Dixon said.
