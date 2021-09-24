The Lady Jaguars opened the North Bay League golf season with an even split in a pair of road and home matches against Rancho Cotate and Santa Rosa last week in a solid start to the league campaign.
Windsor opened the NBL schedule on Sept. 14 at the par-35 Foxtail Golf Club in Rohnert Park, falling to the Cougars, 272-300.
Roisin Averill led the way for the Jags with an outstanding round of 42. Rounding out the Windsor scoring were McKenna Murphy (54), Alex Martin (67), Rose Weber (68) and Leah Curran (69).
The Jaguars were back in the friendly confines of the Windsor Golf Club two days later, turning back visiting Santa Rosa, 309-319.
Turning in solid rounds on the par-36 course were Averill (47), Murphy (57), Martin (65), Curran (69) and Weber (71).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.