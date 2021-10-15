The Jaguars are in the throes of an historic volleyball campaign, with recent North Bay League victories over Santa Rosa and Maria Carrillo improving their overall season record to 22-6.
“We had two solid matches,” Windsor coach Christen Hamilton reported. “We’ve been battling some injuries so we were down a few players against Santa Rosa. But I was real happy how the team pulled together and supported one another to finish off with a win.”
The Jags begin the week all alone in second place in the NBL Oak Division standings at 5-1, just a game back of first place Cardinal Newman as they start the second round robin of play.
At press time Windsor was preparing for a Thursday, Oct. 14 tilt at West County. The Jaguars will host Newman in what will likely be a title showdown next Tuesday, Oct. 19. Match times beginning with the frosh are 4/5/6:30 p.m.
Jags post wins
Windsor opened its latest stretch on Oct. 5 against visiting Santa Rosa, holding off a stubborn Panther’s squad to win in three sets: 25-6, 33-31, 25-13. The victory completed a clean sweep for the program, with the frosh and JV teams each posting wins.
Statistical leaders for the varsity Jags were senior Sofia Lopez (15 kills, 10 digs), senior Daya Mosqueda (27 digs), junior Rylee Omiotek (6 kills) and senior Nalani Silva (5 kills).
The ladies were back on the court two nights later at Maria Carrillo, turning back the Pumas in straight sets: 25-16, 25-13, 25-17.
Pacing the Windsor attack were sophomore Taylor Boyce (16 kills, 11 digs), Lopez (9 kills, 9 digs), senior Lily Simkins 5 aces) and junior Emma Smith (29 assists, 8 digs, 3 aces).
“We had our full lineup and it was great to see the girls in sync with one another,” Hamilton said after the match. “We’ve been working on cutting down on our errors and serving tougher and we certainly did that this week.”
