The Windsor volleyball program is alive and well this week, with frosh, JV and varsity teams each making their case as the teams to beat in the North Bay League.
The varsity squad has led the way in the first round of NBL action, posting wins over Maria Carrillo, Montgomery and West County.
Meanwhile, both the frosh and JV teams have been dominant in both league and tournament play, with the frosh sitting at 11-1 overall while the JV team is 15-1.
At press time the varsity squad (20-5 overall) was sitting atop the NBL Oak Division standings with Cardinal Newman at 3-0, with Montgomery (1-1), West County (1-2), Maria Carrillo (0-2) and Santa Rosa (0-2) rounding out the league hierarchy.
Windsor will square off with the Cardinals on Thursday, Sept. 30 in a first-place showdown in Santa Rosa. The Jaguars return home next Tuesday, Oct. 5 to host Santa Rosa. Match times beginning with the frosh are 4, 5 and 6 p.m.
“We’re still looking to reduce our errors and make better on-court decisions, but our team seems like it’s coming together at the right time,” varsity head coach Christen Hamilton said following the team’s most recent win over West County. “It’s good to see them play well.”
Jags on a roll
The Jaguars began the latest stretch of NBL matches on Sept. 23 at Montgomery, dispatching the Vikings in straight sets; 25-11, 25-9, 29-27. Statistical leaders for Windsor included senior veterans Sofia Lopez (14 kills, 10 digs), Nalani Silva (6 kills) and Daya Mosqueda (21 digs) and emerging sophomore Sophia Williams (11 assists).
Windsor hit the road for a tournament in Carmichael on Sept. 25, posting a strong, 4-2 record for the day to take home the Consolation trophy. The Jaguars notched wins over River Valley (2-0), Deer Valley (2-0), Lincoln of Stockton (2-0) and Washington of San Francisco (2-1), with their losses coming to Archie Williams (0-2) and Rio Americano (1-2).
After the tournament, Hamilton noted the increasing level of competition.
“The level of play in all the tournaments is getting more competitive and we’re being tested more and more,” she said. “We’re playing more like a team and getting better and better at making adjustments. Sofia Lopez, Daya Mosqueda and Emma Smith are becoming great on-court leaders,” she added.
The ladies resumed league action on Sept. 28 against visiting West County, another match that figured to test Windsor’s mettle. The Jags passed with flying colors, turning back the visitors in three sets; 25-15, 25-20, 25-17.
Top scorers for Windsor were talented sophomore Taylor Boyce (14 kills), steady junior Emma Smith (26 assists, 3 aces), and veterans Lopez (7 kills, 15 digs, 5 aces) and Mosqueda (24 digs).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.