The Jaguars are off to another sensational start to the fall volleyball season, posting wins in their first eight matches to push their unbeaten record to 7-0.
Windsor scored the majority of their wins in the Nor Cal Invitational Tournament held at Novato High School on Aug. 21, going 5-0 on the day to take home the championship pennant.
“We got better as the day progressed, playing our best volleyball in the semis and finals,” Jags coach Christen Hamilton reported. “As it does so often, the game comes down to serving and passing. Whoever wins that part of the game, usually wins the match.”
Windsor opened the Nor Cal tourney in pool play with wins over Rodriguez (25-16, 25-21), Drew (25-22, 25-22) and Kelseyville (25-6, 25-8). The Jags dispatched SF University in the semifinals (25-23, 15-25, 15-13) to advance to the championship match against Marin Academy, bouncing back from a first game loss to turn back the Mariners in three sets; 16-25, 25-21, 15-11.
Statistical leaders for the Jags in all five matches were senior Sofia Lopez (34 kills, 37 digs), senior Daya Mosqueda (83 digs), junior Emma Smith (76 assists, 26 digs), junior Rylee Omiotek (8 blocks) and senior Stephanie Melendez (8 aces).
Jags dispatch Cougars
Windsor continued its winning ways in a pre-league match with Rancho Cotate on Aug. 24, easily defeating the visiting Cougars in straight sets; 25-17; 25-20; 25-16.
Individual standouts for the Jags were Lopez (11 kills, 14 digs), freshman Haven Trechter (7 kills), Mosqueda (17 digs) and Smith (22 assists, 8 digs).
Despite the great start, the Jaguars won’t fall victim to complacency as they look to put together the right combinations on the floor.
“We still are working on what positions everyone will play, along with consistency,” Hamilton said.
The Jags will be back in action on Tuesday, Aug. 31 when they visit Petaluma. Match times starting with the frosh are 4/5/6:30 p.m.
