The Jaguars continued their sizzling start to the fall volleyball season, turning back host Petaluma in straight sets to push their record to a perfect 8-0.
The varsity victory completed a clean sweep over the Trojans, with the frosh and JV teams also winning in convincing fashion.
The Aug. 31 match in Petaluma was a homecoming of sorts for WHS varsity head coach Christen Hamilton, a former coach of the Trojans. After the match, she reflected on what the victory meant to her.
“It felt good,” she said. “I haven’t been back to their gym since they remodeled it — they’ve done a really nice job.”
The Jaguars were never seriously threatened against the Trojans, claiming victory in three games; 25-14, 25-15, 25-12.
Statistical leaders for Windsor included senior Sofia Lopez (10 kills, 5 digs, 4 aces), senior Daya Mosqueda (11 digs) and junior Emma Smith (20 assists).
Despite the easy win, Hamilton indicated that her team left plenty of room for improvement.
“We still made a good amount of errors, but we’re working through that,” she said. “We served really well and put ourselves in position to take more swings than Petaluma did.”
Scheduling notes
At press time the Jags were preparing for a Sept. 7 visit to Archie Williams High School in San Anselmo and will return home to host Ukiah this Thursday, Sept. 9. Match times starting with the frosh are 4/5/6:30 p.m.
