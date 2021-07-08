Windsor Youth Baseball League players are competing in all star tournaments all over Northern California this month, wrapping up what has been a successful 2021 campaign.
Representing Windsor in five divisions are the U-8, U-9, U-10, U-11 and U-12 all star squads. Below is a brief recap for each team.
12-U
The Windsor 12-U squad opened their tournament in Rohnert Park on July 2 with a 13-0 rout over Rohnert Park Red and advanced with another 3-2 victory over Elk Grove. At press time the team was preparing to take on River Park on July 6.
The team is led by manager Dave McFerren and coaches Travis Taylor, Steve Kramer and Jay Levar. Players are: Dylan McFerren, Calen Levar, Jackson Levar, Gage Skerritt, Keyen Nevarez, Nolan Kerriker, Charlie Kramer, Cade Taylor, Micah Kushins, Tanner Boyce and AJ Rakoski.
11-U
The 11-U team is playing its all star tourney in Woodland this week, opening up with a 3-0 win over Laguna Grey before dropping an 8-0 decision to Laguna Purple. Windsor was to play River Park in an elimination game on July 5 (results not reported).
The team is managed by Haywood Brown and coaches Sean Anderson, Shawn Murphy and Jay Hansom. Players include: Adam Alford, Brandon Anderson, Cruz Baldenegro, Lukas Brown, Vincent Barcenas, Callan Guerra, Cody Homan, Greyson Hansom, Sean Hackwood, Deacon Murphy, Jack Morris and Charlie Powell.
10-U
The Windsor 10-U all star squad is in the midst of an historic run, having posted a 4-1 record to win the Nor Cal State Tournament.
The team is now preparing to hit the road for the Cal Ripken Regional Tournament in Utah. The team is seeking donations to help off-set travel costs for participating players and their families.
The squad is led by manager James Leon and coaches Robert Hollingsworth, Lee Cooper, Josh Sinnott, Sean Witherell and Dustin Cordova. Players are: Johnny Abbott, Chase Cooper, Ayden Cordova, Jace Cordoza, Kyle Fredson, Robbie Hollingsworth, Jack Kramer, Noah Leon, Leesayo Sanchez, Sam Savano, Nolan Sinnott and Kason Witherell.
9-U
The Windsor 9-U all stars went 0-2 in their first two games in Laguna to eliminate them from the tournament. The team was managed by James Deck and coaches Sean Rosenberg and Vern Ingham. Players included: Boden Anderson, Tyler Clay, Cameron Deck, Kaleb Glaze, Jordin Gutierrez, Brodie Hopper, Gavin Kucker, Kruz Labra, Conner Reitz, Miles Rosenberg, Cale Shirley and Gabryle Walker-Cantu.
8-U
Windsor’s 8-U team was also 0-2 in all star tournament competition in Hayward.
The squad was led by manager Robert Hollingsworth and coaches Lee Cooper, Chris Velte and Eduardo Gomez. Players are: Cole Cooper, Chase Downing, Mateo Gomez, Collin Hollingsworth, Giovanni Ibarguen, Jiovani Kuhn, Kavan Martinez, Cash Medeiros, Ezekial Navarro, Christopher Sanchez, Fin Velte and William Wineberg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.