It’s been a great year for Windsor athletes looking to take their games to the next level, with two more Jaguars signing letters of intent to attend college on athletic scholarships this fall.
Last month, senior Windsor High School soccer veteran Emma Corcoran inked a letter of intent with the University of California Santa Barbara. An all-leaguer and part of Windsor’s unbeaten team in the COVID-shortened 2021 spring campaign, Corcoran has been a mainstay in the Windsor lineup the past few years. As a senior, she’s helped lead the Jaguars to a 3-0-2 record this season.
On Dec. 15, star football receiver/defensive back Makhi Johnson signed a letter of intent to attend Cal Poly University on an athletic scholarship. Voted the North Bay League Oak Division Defensive Back of the Year, Johnson was just as good as an offensive receiver, hauling in a team-leading 52 catches for 1,127 yards and 13 touchdowns, adding three more scores on the ground. He helped the Jaguars to their second North Coast Section title and a trip to the state playoffs. He plans to study engineering at Cal Poly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.