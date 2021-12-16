It was a mixed bag for the Windsor varsity boys at the 72nd annual Redwood Empire Invitational Basketball Tournament (REIBT) in Healdsburg on Dec. 7-11, claiming one win in three outings. The result pushed the Jags’ preseason record to 4-6.
Although the team may have had higher expectations, the Jaguars came away knowing that their two REIBT losses could easily have gone the other way.
“Overall we were a little disappointed to not finish third,” Jags coach Paul Holland reflected. “We lost to a very tough Ukiah side which fought hard and deserved to win.”
Windsor opened the REIBT on Dec. 7 in dominant fashion, posting a 72-35 romp over Clear Lake. The Jags’ three-headed monster of Finn Grace, Jackson Earl and Jayden Russotti paced the offense with 15 points apiece. Also in the scoring column were Ben Geist (9 points), Joseph Campbell (8 points), Makhi Johnson (6 points), Colin Kraft (2 points) and Drew Jolliff (2 points).
The Jaguars squared off with eventual tourney champ Justin Siena in game two, hanging tough before the Braves secured an eventual, 61-49 win. Grace led the way with 22 points and six rebounds, while other scorers included Earl (11 points), Russotti (7 points, Geist (6 points) and Kraft (3 points).
Windsor faced Ukiah in Saturday’s battle for third place, spotting the Wildcats a 29-23 lead at the half. The teams traded buckets after intermission but Ukiah would hang on to post a 47-43 win. Leading the Windsor attack were Grace (18 points), Russotti (9 points), Earl (6 points), Kraft (6 points), Geist (3 points) and Campbell (1 point).
The Jags traveled to perennial power Berkeley on Dec. 14, falling to the Yellowjackets, 83-53. Earl and Johnson led the scoring with 14 and 13 points respectively.
Scheduling notes
Windsor will compete in the annual Brett Callan Memorial Tournament at Casa Grande on Dec. 16-18, opening up on Thursday with a 3:30 p.m. tip-off against St. Patrick/St. Vincent.
