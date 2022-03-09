Jaguars among teams to beat in competitive title chase
High school golfers are ready to hit the links this month in what figures to be a competitive race for the North Bay League Oak Division pennant.
The Windsor Jaguars look like the chief threat to Maria Carrillo, which assumes the early role of league favorite, but the Jags may have the final say before all is said and done.
Veteran coach Joe Stadum has taken the reins from Jayson Fayter and is well aware of what his team is capable of achieving this spring.
“We are just getting underway with our first league tournament coming up on March 15,” Stadum reported. “Maria Carrillo looks to be the front runner this year and hopefully we can give them some competition in league. We did a nine-hole scrimmage match against them last week and they led 206 to 212.”
The Jaguars are loaded with experience and talent, with most of their players competing on the champion Junior Golf League team last summer.
Returning to lead the squad is senior golfer and four-year star Will Hoff, who will again fill the role of the team’s top player. Hoff is fresh off of winning a junior tournament in Southern California last month.
Other key players that figure prominently are returners JJ Scott, Jackson Calegari and Nick Savano. Looking to make his mark on the team is freshman Jake Latz. Several other players will be battling it out for a spot in the top six.
The North Bay League will return to an 18-hole tournament format for all league competitions this season, with the Jaguars hosting an event on March 31.
