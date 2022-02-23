The harsh reality of playoff basketball is the sight of one team celebrating at mid-court while the other goes home.
The Jaguars experienced that first-hand following their 63-36 loss at Benicia in the opening round of the North Coast Section Division 2 playoffs on Feb. 16, wrapping up what amounted to a very successful winter campaign.
Windsor ended the season with a final overall record of 12-15.
“The boys have to take a lot of credit for a great season,” WHS coach Paul Holland said. “They worked very hard and grew tremendously throughout the season. I congratulate them for that and look forward to continuing to work with them.”
The Jags entered the NCS playoff tournament as the No. 11 seed, drawing No. 6 Benicia (21-6) in a tough first round road tilt. Windsor proved no match for the Panthers, with Benicia busting the game wide open with a 27-9 third-quarter run on their way to a 27-point margin of victory. Junior Jayden Russotti led Windsor with a team-high 13 points.
“I thought our boys played hard and competed throughout,” Holland said later, before praising one of his team’s leaders. “I would like to thank senior Jackson Earl for his commitment to the program throughout the past couple of years. He has been a great teammate and leader within our team. As a program we will make sure to make the most of the off-season and come back better next year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.