The Jaguars will be looking to extend their season for at least another week, as the team gets set to close out the North Bay League basketball schedule.
At press time Windsor (12-13, 5-4) had just one game left on the docket — a Friday, Feb. 11 visit to first-place Montgomery.
The Jags are coming off of one win in three outings in a busy stretch of hoops, sandwiching a 47-32 loss to Cardinal Newman with a split (54-51 loss, 64-49 win) in a two-game set with Healdsburg.
Also up for grabs in a possible North Coast Section Division 2 playoff berth, with the NCS seeding committee meeting this weekend to fill out the Division 2 bracket. As of this writing, Windsor was sitting squarely on the bubble for North Coast Section playoff consideration.
Jags take one
Windsor opened the last full week of NBL play on Feb. 2 against visiting Healdsburg, with the teams battling through a tight first half as the Greyhounds took a 27-23 halftime lead. Healdsburg extended the advantage in a strong third quarter, but the Jags hung tough to make a game of it down the stretch. Trailing 54-51, Windsor’s three-point attempt at the buzzer wouldn’t fall as the Hounds escaped with a three-point win. Finn Grace and Jayden Russotti led the attack with 18 and 14 points respectively.
“I was pleased with how we responded in the second half,” Jags’ coach Paul Holland said. “It was a disappointing result and one we have to learn from.”
Windsor was back at it two nights later at Newman, with the Cardinals swamping the Jags with a 19-9 second-quarter run for a 29-17 halftime lead. Windsor fought an uphill battle after intermission as Newman coasted to a 47-32 victory. Grace paced the offense with 16 points while sophomore Joseph Campbell chipped in 11 points for the Jags.
“Another tough loss,” Holland noted after the game. “We have to keep our heads up and be ready for next week.”
The Jaguars climbed back into the win column in the rematch at Healdsburg on Feb. 8, riding the hot hands of Grace (25 points) and Russotti (22 points). Windsor led 50-43 heading into the final period and finished the contest on a 15-5 run to post an impressive, 64-49 win.
“I was pleased with how we stayed together throughout the game,” Holland said. “It was a great team performance.”
