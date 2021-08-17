The Windsor junior golf team put an exclamation point on a tremendous summer of competition at the North Bay Junior Golf League (NBJGL) championship tournament held at the Windsor Golf Club on Aug. 4, erasing a three-stroke deficit after nine holes to capture the league title.
The Windsor contingent fired an aggregate 18-hole team score of 399, five shots better than second place Santa Rosa (404). Rounding out the three-team playoff tourney was Bennett Valley, with a score of 407.
Will Hoff, who also captured the NBJGL individual scoring title, led the five-man Windsor squad with an outstanding round of 70 to take tourney medalist honors. Other scores for the locals included Kellen Collins (77), JJ Scott (80), Nick Savano (83) and Johnny Pachorek (89).
The NBJGL championship is the first for a Windsor team in several years.
