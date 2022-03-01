The Lady Jaguars captured their first ever North Coast Section (NCS) soccer championship on Feb. 26, turning back No. 1 seeded host Redwood in a Division 2 title showdown in Larkspur, 2-0.
Just 10 days removed from hanging their first North Bay League pennant, the No. 2 seeded Jags ran the NCS table with successive tournament wins over No. 15 Hayward (14-0), No. 7 Bishop O’Dowd (2-0) and No. 3 Campolindo (1-0) to advance to the NCS championship clash with Redwood.
The team was riding a six-match win streak when they took the field against the Giants on Saturday, relying on outstanding play from their midfielders and defensive back line to control the flow of play in the first half. Windsor got all the offensive it would need in the 13th minute of action, as junior Elsa Nolen finished off a corner kick when she nailed a kick past the diving Redwood goalie to put her team up 1-0.
The Giants continued to put pressure on the Jaguars throughout the next 27 seven minutes of play but still trailed, 1-0 at the half.
Windsor got the insurance goal it needed in the 56th minute of action when leading scorer, junior Jadyn Holdenried shot a ball into the right corner of the Redwood net to make it 2-0. The Windsor back line, anchored by junior goalie Julianna Santiago, made the lead stand up the rest of the way to preserve a 2-0 victory.
Jaguars land Nor Cal berth
Windsor ‘s championship run will not end with the NCS title, landing the No. 8 seed in this week’s CIF Nor Cal State Tournament. At press time the Jags (16-1-2) were preparing to visit No. 1 Oak Ridge of Eldorado Hills on Tuesday, March 1. The winner will move on to meet the survivor of the No. 4 Mountain View versus No. 5 Clovis West match on Wednesday, March 3 (5 p.m.).
