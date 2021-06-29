The Windsor junior golf team is off to a great start on the 2021 North Bay Junior golf league circuit, hosting and winning the second event of the season on June 23 at the Windsor Golf Club.
The event included 52 junior golfers posting 18-hole scores toward the individual and team competition. Below are the team and individual scores from the tournament.
Team Score - Windsor Tournament
1) Windsor - 313
2) Bennett Valley - 320
3) Santa Rosa Golf & Country Club - 349
4) Petaluma - 381
5) Fountaingrove - 389
Top 10 scores - Windsor Tournament
1) Kaden Thurston, BV - 75
2) Nick Savano, Windsor - 76
3) Griffin Quan, BV - 78
4) Jackson Calegari, Windsor - 78
5) Alex Barragan, Windsor - 78
6) JJ Scott, Windsor - 79
7) Kellen Collins, Windsor - 79
8) Will Hoff, Windsor - 79
9) Ryan Bello, Santa Rosa - 80
10) Johnny Pacharek, Windsor - 81
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.