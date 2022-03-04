When the sun sets on the spring high school baseball season in 10 weeks, the 2022 campaign may go down as the year of the Jaguar.
Under the watchful eye of veteran coach Dave Avila, Windsor is looking to build on its outstanding, 14-5 COVID-shortened season of a year ago, and has all the necessary tools to accomplish the task.
“After losing 13 seniors I had no idea what to expect from this year’s team, but guys are stepping up and we look headed in a good direction,” Avila said this week. “I see this year’s team as being very competitive, which should keep us in most games. We have a tough preseason (non-league) schedule that should help us against teams in the NBL Oak Division.”
The Jags are already off to a 2-0 start, opening the season with wins over Napa (7-0) and West County (11-4). Windsor will resume pre-league action on Saturday, March 5 with a visit to Las Lomas (4 p.m.), followed by a Tuesday, March 8 trip to American Canyon (3:30 p.m.).
Competitive season ahead
This year’s team is loaded with skill and experience, led by seniors: third baseman Jo Jo Soltanizadeh, ace pitcher/infielder Antonio Rivera, pitcher/infielder Tyler Nordyke and outfielder Damian Escarcega. First-year seniors are outfielder/catcher Nolan Nagle.
Key returning juniors are shortstop/pitcher Brett Neidlinger, pitcher/utility man Carson Dillon and starting catcher Elijah Hackathorn. Other juniors include pitcher/outfielder Jaxon Leo, outfielder/pitcher Audie Hanes, first-baseman/pitcher Brayden Colletto, outfielder Jacob Spessard, pitcher/infielder Nathan Shadburne, infielder/pitcher Seth England and pitcher/infielder Jonathan Bettiga.
Sophomores are outfielder Clayton DeMars, pitcher/infielder Matthew Worlow, catcher/first-baseman TJ Karriker and pitcher/first-baseman MJ Adriano.
“We have a really good infield this year and our left side is one of the best around this county, no doubt,” Avila said, before addressing his stable of arms. “Our (pitching) staff is very young this year, and we’ll have to work hard in practice to get them as much game-like experience as possible.”
The Jaguars figure to be in the hunt with Cardinal Newman, Maria Carrillo, Montgomery and Ukiah in the NBL pennant chase. Windsor will open the league schedule at home on April 6 against Rancho Cotate.
