Thirty-four participating teams and the persistent threat of COVID could not deter the Windsor High School girls wrestling team on Jan. 15, as the Lady Jaguars vanquished the competition at the Lady Grizzly Wrestling Tournament in San Lorenzo to hoist the championship trophy.
In a great overall performance the Jags scored a tournament best 124 points, with three athletes reaching the finals to earn a total of 10 medals.
“I was very proud to see their hard work in practice showing out on the mat,” Jags coach Rich Dixon said after the tournament. “As a team we came together and individually, it gave us great insight on the things we need to work on so we can be ready for NCS and state.”
Leading the way for Windsor was 170-pound junior Jolette Torres, who navigated her division unscathed to claim an individual title. Other medalists included 111-pound senior Arianna Dixon (2nd place), 145-pound sophomore Sam Patton (2nd place), 235-pound senior Rebeckah Westmoreland (3rd place), 137-pound senior Larissa Maccario (3rd place), 160-pound senior Yaretzi Garcia (3rd place), 189-pound sophomore Marni Tiani Self (4th place), 235-pound sophomore Leslie Rubio (4th place), 116-pound freshman Miako Pizzorno (6th place) and 170-pound freshman Valeria Martinez (6th place).
Windsor kicked off a busy week three days earlier with the North Bay League dual meet opener against Cardinal Newman, easily defeating the Cardinals, 60-6.
Jags take second
The Windsor boys, led by head coach Brian Tiewater, were nearly as good at the North Coast Classic Tournament on Saturday, claiming four individual champions and nine medalists in an impressive second place team finish.
Garnering individual titles for the Jags were: 122-pound Austin Fredrickson (Outstanding Lightweight Wrestler Award), 128-pound Dominik Mertens, 154-pound Kaeden Timmins and heavyweight Thomas Shaw (Outstanding Heavyweight Wrestler Award).
Other medalists were: 122-pound Kaeden Winn (3rd place), 147-pound Jayce Toupin (3rd place), 172-pound Ethan Stanley (3rd place), 134-pound Christian Matamoros (5th place) and 173-pound Drew Hansen (5th place).
