Ladies represent No. 7 seed in Division 2; boys seeded 11th
Windsor High School basketball teams were rewarded for a solid league campaign on Sunday at the North Coast Section playoff seeding meeting, with both the varsity boys and girls teams earning spots in their respective NCS tournaments.
At press time the Lady Jags (11-15) were the No. 7 seed in the Division 2 tourney, opening up at home against No. 10 Redwood (10-16) on Feb. 16 in a 7 p.m. tip-off. Should Windsor advance, it will play at No. 2 Northgate on Friday, Feb. 19 (7 p.m.).
“We’re very excited to have a home game against Redwood,” Jags coach Joe Passalacqua reported. “I think our strength of schedule helps us immensely against them. We’ve gotten better over the course of the year and are peaking at the right time.”
Meanwhile, the boys (12-14) will represent the No. 11 seed in their 16-team NCS tournament, tipping off on Feb. 16 and will visit No. 6 Benicia (19-7) at 7 p.m. Should the Jags win, they will advance to play the survivor of No. 3 Redwood versus No. 14 Casa Grande in the quarterfinals on Feb. 19 (7 p.m.).
