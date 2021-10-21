It has been a watershed season for the Windsor High School volleyball team this fall, with recent wins over Montgomery and West County pushing their victory total to 24 – the most ever for the varsity program, surpassing the previous best of 23 wins in 2015.
The wins kept the Jaguars (24-6, 7-1) just a game back of first place Cardinal Newman in the North Bay League standings as they prepare for a critical, Oct. 19 (after press time) match with the visiting Cardinals that will likely determine the league champion. Cardinal Newman turned back the Jags in four sets in their previous meeting in September, but Windsor looks poised and ready for the rematch.
“To beat a team like Newman, we have to serve tough and get them out of system, side-out quickly, keep low error and neutralize at least one of their big hitters, Jags coach Christen Hamilton said. “We’ve been working on serving tougher since we last played them. I think we’re ready for the rematch, the players are super excited.”
The Jags will wrap up the NBL schedule on Oct. 21 at Santa Rosa. Match times beginning with the frosh are 4/5/6 p.m.
Jaguars notch victories
Windsor began its latest string of league matches on Oct. 12 against visiting Montgomery, easily dispatching the Vikings in straight sets: 25-21, 25-13, 25-23.
Statistical leaders for the Jaguars were senior Sofia Lopez (15 kills, 12 digs, 2 aces), senior Nalani Silva (6 kills, 9 digs), junior Emma Smith (33 assists), senior Sable Booth (5 kills) and senior Daya Mosqueda (17 kills).
The ladies came out on the winning end of an epic battle at West County in Sebastopol two nights later, eking out a victory in five hard-fought sets: 18-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-12, 15-13.
Standouts included freshman Haven Trechter (15 kills, 7 digs), junior Rylee Omiotek (11 kills, 4 blocks), Lopez (17 kills, 26 digs), senior Lily Simkins (18 digs) and Silva (10 kills, 8 digs).
