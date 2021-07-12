Windsor maintained a firm grip on first place in the North Bay Junior Golf League (NBJGL) standings on July 2 at a tournament hosted by Bennett Valley, the latest stop on the Sonoma County circuit.
The Windsor contingent fired an aggregate team score of 312, four shots better than second place Bennett Valley (316). Rounding out the top five teams were Santa Rosa (318), Fountaingrove (361) and Petaluma (377).
Top individual scorers for Windsor were Will Hoff (72, medalist), Dillon Stefani (79), Johnny Pachorek (80) and Kellen Collins (81).
Next up on the NBJGL circuit is a tournament hosted by the Fountaingrove Golf Club on July 12.
North Bay Junior Golf League standings (through three tournaments)
1. Windsor - 28 points
2. Bennett Valley - 27 points
3. Santa Rosa - 26 points
4. Fountaingrove - 20 points
5. Petaluma - 19 points
Top 20 NBJGL player rankings, Windsor only (average of two best scores)
3. Will Hoff, 75.5
5. Nick Savano, 79.0
6. Alex Barragan, 79.5
7. Kellen Collins, 80.0
10. Johnny Pachorek, 80.5
11. Jackson Calegari, 81.5
12. JJ Scott, 82.0
13. Adam Henry, 82.0
17. Dillon Stefani, 83.5
19. Isa Mendoza, 84.5
