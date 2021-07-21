The Windsor junior golf squad logged another outstanding outing on the North Bay Junior Golf League circuit on July 19, easily besting the field to win the fifth scheduled tournament held at the Petaluma Golf & Country Club.
Windsor carded a season best aggregate score of 291, defeating second place Santa Rosa (329) by a full 38 strokes. Rounding out the top five teams were Bennett Valley (340), Petaluma (359), Healdsburg (422) and Fountaingrove (Inc.).
Top 10 individual scorers for Windsor were JJ Scott (71, co-medalist), Will Hoff (71, co-medalist), Kellen Collins (74), Nick Savano (75), Dillon Stafani (82) and Jon Rosso (82).
Also scoring for Windsor were Johnny Pachorek (96), Preston Woolman (96), Korben Kellogg (98), Adam Henry (102), Ethan Overdorf (103), Cooper Kelsey (114) and Sam Wright (116).
Next up on the NBJGL circuit is a tournament hosted by the Fountaingrove Golf Club on July 12.
North Bay Junior Golf League standings (through five events)
1. Windsor - 48 points
2. Santa Rosa - 44 points
3. Bennett Valley - 42 points
4. Petaluma G & CC - 35 points
5. Fountaingrove GC - 19 points
6. Healdsburg – 6 points
Top 20 NBJGL player rankings as of July 20 (Windsor only, average of two best scores)
1. Will Hoff, 71.5
3. JJ Scott, 75.0
5. Nick Savano, 75.5
7. Kellen Collins, 76.5
8. Alex Barragan, 79.5
12. Dillon Stafani, 80.5
13. Johnny Pachorek, 80.5
15. Jackson Calegari, 81.5
