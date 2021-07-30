The Windsor junior golf team solidified their spot at the top of the North Bay Junior Golf League (NBJGL) standings on July 27, easily besting the field in the final regular season tournament held at Rooster Run Golf Club in Petaluma.
The league-leading Windsor squad carded an aggregate score of 317, followed by Santa Rosa (325), Bennett Valley (330), Petaluma (368), Fountaingrove (377) and Healdsburg (411).
Windsor’s Will Hoff showed why he’s the top ranked golfer in the NBJGL, firing a sensational, season best round of 68 to out-pace the field by a full 10 strokes. Also carding outstanding scores for Windsor were Nick Savano (78), Johnny Pachorek (79), Kellen Collins (80), JJ Scott (80), Isa Mendoza (82), Aiden Overdorf (88) and Sam Wright (89).
With the regular season complete, the Windsor Golf Course will host the team championship tournament featuring the top three NBJGL teams on Wednesday, Aug. 4, beginning at 1 p.m. The tourney will include the first through third place teams; Windsor, Santa Rosa and Bennett Valley.
North Bay Junior Golf League standings (six tournaments)
1. Windsor Golf Course- 58 points
2. Santa Rosa Golf & Country Club - 53
3. Bennett Valley Golf Course - 50 points
4. Petaluma Golf & Country Club - 42 points
5. Fountaingrove Golf Club – 25 points
6. Healdsburg Golf Club - 11
Top 20 NBJGL player rankings (Windsor only, average of two best scores)
1. Will Hoff, 69.5
3. JJ Scott, 75.0
5. Nick Savano, 75.5
7. Kellen Collins, 76.5
8. Alex Barragan, 79.5
7. Kellen Collins, 80.0
10. Johnny Pachorek, 79.5
13. Dillon Stafani, 80.5
16. Jackson Calegari, 81.5
