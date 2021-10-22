The Windsor junior golf season finished up recently with a few key events. Over the past few weeks 18 juniors played in a single elimination tournament to decide the Windsor Golf Club Junior Champion. In the consolation match Dillon Stefani faced off with JJ Scott. This close match ended on the 17th hole with JJ making a birdie to close out the match. Both players got off to a rough start on the front but played phenomenal golf on the back. Through eight holes on the back nine when the match ended JJ was -1 and Dillon was -2. Congratulations to JJ Scott for finishing in third place this year in the Windsor Junior Tournament. Stefani, playing as a 10-year-old in 2021 has plenty of time to get his name on the Windsor junior golf trophy.
For the second straight year Will Hoff and Nick Savano played in the championship match. Also, for the second straight year Will Hoff closed out the match on the 15th hole. After a 3-putt bogey on the first hole to go one down Savano played the next 14 holes +1. When the match ended on 15, Savano was +2 for the day and on track to shoot 74. In the same stretch holes (2-15) Hoff made five birdies to close out the match 4 and 3. Congratulations to Will Hoff for winning back-to-back Windsor Junior Championships.
Will Hoff had a very impressive season. He was No. 1 on the Windsor High School team which won the 2021 Oak Division Team Championship earlier this year. Hoff was also the No. 1 player on the Windsor Junior team that won the North Bay Junior Golf Team Championship in August. Hoff was also an integral part of the Sonoma County 17-U PGA Junior All-Star Team, which won the regional tournament in Palm Springs September 5-7. As a junior in high school, Hoff will have one more season to get his name on the Windsor Junior Trophy for the third straight year. Of course, Savano and several other Windsor junior players will have something to say about that.
In the midst of the Windsor Junior Tournament, the Junior Tour of Northern California (JTNC) made its yearly stop at Windsor Golf Club Oct. 2-3. Put on by the Northern California Golf Association, the JTNC is a competitive Junior Tour with two different divisions for boys and girls. This tour runs year round with about 30 events played throughout Northern California. Locally there were a dozen players in the 100-player field. This is a 36-hole event played over two days.
Two of the Windsor junior players medaled in the event. Hoff came in second place in the Championship Flight with a two-day total score of 142 (-2). Savano also finished second in the First Division with a two-day score of 155 (+11).
Hoff was in the final group and started Sunday three shots back after a first round 71 (-1). On 10 Hoff was six shots back when he made a bogey 6 and his playing competitor made an eagle 3. Hoff played the next 7 holes -3 to cut the lead to two but then he made a bogey on 18 and the winner Clark van Gaalen made a par 4 to finish -7 for the tournament. van Gaalen and Hoff were the only players in the tournament under par.
Nick Savano was also in the final group after shooting first round 77 (+5), two shots behind Drake Smith from San Anselmo. The tournament was close in the first division with several lead changes. After two holes and opening pars on 1 and 2 Savano was in the lead at +5. At the same time Cru Sullivan holed out for eagle on the 3rd hole to take the lead at +4. Savano played the next 7 holes 6-over-par and found himself five off the lead after nine holes. Like round one, Savano played the back nine even par and had a chance to tie for the lead but needed to birdie 18. Savano finished with a second round 78 1 shot back of the winner Cru Sullivan from Ripon.
Other local juniors who played in this JTNC event were Griffin Quan (+5), Alex LemMon (+7), Kaden Thurston (+9), Cambron Nevill (+14), JJ Scott (+17), Will MacKinnon (+19), Dean LemMon (+21) Gabby Sinatra (+28), Jared Roy (+32), Dillon Stefani (+33), Lillie Dayton (+38).
The 2022 Windsor Junior Golf season will start with the high school in the spring. Windsor Golf Club will conduct 2022 qualifying in May for the summer North Bay Junior League season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.