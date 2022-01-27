The Lady Jaguars are the class of the North Bay League soccer chase nearing the halfway mark of the winter campaign; scoring recent shutout wins over Ukiah Montgomery and Cardinal Newman.
At press time the Jags were sitting atop the NBL Oak Division standings at 5-0, and a perfect 8-0-2 on the season.
Windsor will be back on the league pitch this Thursday, Jan. 27 when it visits Santa Rosa, and return home to host Maria Carrillo next Tuesday, Feb. 1. Start times for the JV and varsity are 5 and 7 p.m.
Jags notch wins
Windsor opened its latest stretch with a two-game home stand, beginning with a Jan. 19 clash with Ukiah. This one was over early, as the Jaguars tallied five first-half goals, adding three more after intermission en route to an 8-0 rout.
Junior Jadyn Holdenried recorded a hat-trick with a team-high three goals. Also finding the net for the Jags were Elsa Nolen, Jaelynn Pinero, Olivia Hohnstein and Mandie Kaufman.
Windsor played host to Montgomery on Jan. 21, getting first and second half goals from Kaufman in an impressive, 2-0 victory.
The ladies traveled to Cardinal Newman on Tuesday, emerging from a scoreless first half with a pair of goals after intermission en rout to a 2-0 win (no stats reported). The shutout was Windsor’s third straight and the fifth of the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.