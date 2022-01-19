A high school basketball season can be a four-month rollercoaster ride of emotion, testing a team’s determination and resolve. Throw in a few unexpected obstacles and a dash of adversity and you’ve got the makings of a full hoops campaign.
The Lady Jaguars (8-8, 2-2) have passed the litmus test in all categories this season, showing that with great leadership and maturity, a team can overcome even the most daunting challenges.
Like most North Bay schools this month, Windsor was not spared from the threat of COVID, with several members of the team spending time in health protocol. But the Jags have emerged with a renewed focus that has produced a string of strong performances in winning five of their last six ballgames.
The Jaguars were coming off a week-long layoff when they traveled to Rancho Cotate in the NBL opener on Jan. 12, shaking off some early rust to emerge with a 62-50 win.
“We were a little sluggish to start but we started to click in the second quarter,” Jags coach Joe Passalacqua said later. “In the NBL Oak Division, there are no nights off so we’ll take the win.”
Windsor battled to contain Rancho leading scorer Keyonee Neal, who knocked down a flurry of three-pointers on her way to scoring 31 points. Despite Neal’s heroics, the Jags maintained the lead throughout the second half to post a 12-point margin of victory.
Senior guard Grace Boyle paced the Jags with a team-high 17 points and four rebounds. Other leading contributors were seniors Meredith Gilbertson (13 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists), Maddie West (10 points, 2 assists) and Adrianna Novak (4 points).
Windsor had the huge task of hosting league juggernaut Cardinal Newman two nights later, with the Cardinals coming into the contest riding a 99-game NBL win streak. The Jags were not intimidated, holding the visitors to 22 points in the opening half to trail, 22-20 at the break. But the Cardinals would crank up their offense in the second half, pulling away to post a 58-37 win.
“Their depth and firepower took over in the second half,” Passalacqua noted. “We tried to limit their three-point attack and did okay, but they killed us on penetration drives to the basket.”
Gilbertson led the way with 14 points and nine rebounds while other leading scorers were junior Skyler Westover (8 points), West (6 points), Boyle (3 points) and two points apiece from senior Riley Swetsloot, senior Jessica James and sophomore Bella Tavolacci.
The Jaguars wrapped up a busy stretch with a home make-up date with Ukiah on Jan. 16. It was the first high school game played on a Sunday following the recent repeal of a California Interscholastic Federation bylaw allowing games to be played all seven days.
The game featured a slow start for Windsor, with 14-10 first-quarter lead evaporated in the second to trail, 22-21 at the half. Westover got hot for the Jags in the third period, draining two three-point bombs to key a surge that would propel the team to an eventual, 54-42 victory.
Westover turned in her best performance of the season, knocking down five three-pointers for a team-high 19 points. Other top scorers included Gilbertson (9 points, 12 boards), West (12 points), Boyle (7 points), Novak (4 points) and James (3 points).
Scheduling notes
Things won’t get any easier for the Jaguars this week when they play host to West County on Jan. 18 (after press time) and Montgomery on Jan. 20. With the county health ordinance in effect, just 50 people are allowed in the gym. This effectively eliminates all spectators.
