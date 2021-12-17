The Windsor High School girls wrestling team has served notice of great things to come this winter, as the season kicks into high gear this month.
The team sent an eight-person contingent — two varsity and six JV athletes — to the annual Roger Briones Wrestling Tournament in San Leandro last weekend, bringing home a total of six medals.
“Our coaches have done a terrific job to help create a game plan for our wrestlers and teaching them to keep a positive mindset coming into this tournament," head coach Rich Dixon said.
The team was led by varsity veterans Jolette Torres and Rebekkah Westmoreland, with both navigating their brackets to take home second place medals.
In the JV tournament, Windsor got great performances from several wrestlers, including freshman Makiko Pizzorno, who went 3-0 to take first place overall. Other medalists included sophomore Leslie Rubio (2-1, 2nd place), senior Yaretzi Garcia (3-1, 3rd place) and sophomore Rawni Self (3-1, 3rd place). Also turning in strong efforts were sophomore Sammy Patton (2-2) and junior Val Mota (1-2).
Next up for the ladies is the Women’s West Coast TOC in Rocklin on Dec. 18.
