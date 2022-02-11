The Windsor High School varsity girls are champions of the North Bay League (NBL), clinching the title outright on Feb. 10 with a 3-1, come-from-behind victory over visiting Cardinal Newman in the league finale. The NBL Oak Division pennant is the first for the Lady Jags in school history.
The win pushed Windsor’s league record to 9-1 and 12-1-2 overall, while the Cardinals fell to 8-3 in the NBL and 8-5 on the season.
Junior Jadyn Holdenried continued her assault on the competition, scoring a pair of goals, while senior teammate Olivia Hohnstein tallied one for Windsor.
The title-clinching victory did not start well for the Jags, as the Cardinals drew first blood in a dominant opening half to grab a 1-0 lead at the break.
Windsor came out with a vengeance after intermission, as Hohnstein jump-started the team with a goal in the 44th minute to knot the contest at 1-1. With momentum squarely on the Windsor sideline, Holdenried did what she’s done all season — find the net. The junior standout put the Jaguars ahead for good in the 58th minute of play, and then added an insurance goal 10 minutes later as Windsor dug in to preserve a 3-1 win.
The ladies will now turn their attention to the North Coast Section Division 2 playoff tournament, which starts next week. The NCS seeding committee will meet this Sunday, Feb. 13 to fill out the divisional brackets.
