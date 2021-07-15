Windsor maintained first place atop the North Bay Junior Golf League standings on Monday, easily besting the five-team field in a tournament held at the Fountaingrove Golf Club.
In capturing its third straight tournament, the local contingent fired an aggregate team score of 330, 20 strokes better than second place Santa Rosa (350). Filling out the top five were Petaluma (395), Bennett Valley (398) and Fountaingrove (Inc.).
Leading the field for Windsor was Will Hoff, carding a tournament-best round of 80. Other top scorers for Windsor included Nick Savano (81), Johnny Pachorek (84), Isa Mendoza (85), JJ Scott (86), Dillon Stefani (86) and Kellen Collins (87).
Next up for the locals is a tournament at the Petaluma Golf & Country Club on Monday, July 19.
Below are the league and individual standings as of July 13.
NBJGC standings (through four tournaments)
1. Windsor – 38 points
2. Santa Rosa – 35 points
3. Petaluma - 34 points
4. Bennett Valley – 28 points
5. Fountaingrove – 19 points
Top 20 Individuals (average of top two scores)
1 Alex LemMon, Santa Rosa 73.5
2 Kaden Thurston, Bennett Valley 75.0
3 Will Hoff, Windsor 75.5
4 Griffin Quan, Bennett Valley 76.0
5 Nick Savano, Windsor 78.5
6 Alex Barragan, Windsor 79.5
7 Kellen Collins, Windsor 80.0
8 Ryan Bello, Santa Rosa 80.0
9 Maddox Pineda, Bennett Valley 80.0
10 Johnny Pachorek, Windsor 80.5
11 Jackson Calegari, Windsor 81.5
12 Cambron Nevill, Santa Rosa 81.5
13 JJ Scott, Windsor 82.0
14 Jack Larson, Santa Rosa 82.0
15 Dillon Stefani, Windsor 82.5
16 Callum Brown, Santa Rosa 83.0
17 Ayden LaVern, Bennett Valley 83.5
18 Jared Roy, Santa Rosa 83.5
19 Dean LemMon, Santa Rosa 84.5
20 Isa Mendoza, Windsor 84.5
