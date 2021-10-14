The varsity football Jaguars continued to steamroll everything in their path in the North Bay League Oak Division opener at Maria Carrillo on Oct. 8, easily dispatching the Puma’s, 56-7.
The win gave Windsor a mark of 1-0 in the NBL and pushed its season record to a perfect 6-0.
The Jags will quickly turn the page to the next challenge – a Friday, Oct. 15 home clash with West County. Kickoff times for the JV and varsity are 4:30 and 7 p.m.
Offensive explosion
Any fans arriving late to Friday’s NBL opener at Carrillo would be sorely disappointed, as Windsor took control of the game and scoreboard shortly after kickoff. The Jaguars scored twice with just a minute gone on the clock, the first touchdown coming on a 14-yard pass from quarterback Chase Vehmeyer to big-play receiver Makhi Johnson for a 7-0 lead. Moments later, Windsor linebacker Damian Escarcega recovered a Puma’s fumble and took it 30 yards to the house for a two-score advantage.
With their defense throttling the Carrillo attack, the Jaguars would score two more times in the first quarter to take a 28-7 lead.
Johnson, in the midst of a huge game, found pay-dirt twice more on pass plays of 74 and 95 yards as Windsor opened up a 49-7 halftime cushion.
The big lead forced a running clock after intermission, as the Jags emptied their bench and cruised to an eventual, 56-7 rout.
Vehmeyer turned in a near-perfect performance, completing all 15 of his pass attempts for 328 yards and three touchdowns. Leading rushers included Hayden Anderson (4-61 yards), Escarcega (6-44 yards, TD) and Kaeden Timmons (8-42 yards, TD). Johnson finished up a monster night with six receptions for 197 yards and three scores. Other top receivers were Anderson (4-61 yards, TD) and Nicholas Fa’agata (4-56 yards).
Turning in outstanding defensive efforts were Dom Roderick (7 tackles, 1 assist), Ricky Campos (5 tackles, 1 assist), Timmons (3 tackles, 2 assists), Cayden Homan (3 tackles, sack), Drew Gehrett (3 tackles), Trenton Ballard-Becker (3 tackles), Christian Prado (2 tackles), Jesus Cuevas (2 tackles), Andres Gonzalez-Barragan (3 assists), Anderson (tackle, INT) and Escarcega (1 tackle, 1 assist, FR, TD).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.