The Jaguars finished up a strong high school cross country season on Saturday at the North Coast Section Championships in Hayward, turning in a great collective effort in the Division 3 race.
Leading the way for the varsity boys were seniors Kevin Manni and Dustin Smith, finishing 25th and 27th overall respectively. Rounding out the top five Windsor runners were Tallen Theiss, Max Weng and Max Hidalgo.
Senior Lilja Chung wrapped up a great high school career with a 31st place finish in the Division 3 girl’s race, crossing the line in 19:44. Also cracking the top five for Windsor were Isabella Boardman, Brooke Dalton, Sophia PIA Sallee and Casey Logue.
Below are the complete results for Windsor runners at the NCS Championships.
Boys Division 3 team results – Windsor 7th overall (216 points)
Individual results (Windsor only)
25. Kevin Manni, 16:30.0
27. Dustin Smith, 16:35
46. Tallen Theiss, 17:12
56. Max Weng, 17:24
65. Max Hidalgo, 17:31
68. Garrett Melvin, 17:37
Girls Division 3 team results – Windsor 14th overall (114 points)
Individual results (Windsor only)
31. Lilja Chung, 19:44
53. Isabella Boardman, 20:41
82. Brooke Dalton, 22:09
88. Sophia PIA Sallee, 22:17
109. Casey Logue, 24:14
113. Allison Trevena, 24:33
124. Brianna Henry, 28:10
